Outgoing envoy honoured with Order of Fiji

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 5:36PM OUTGOING ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Fiji, Zhang Ping was honoured today by the Fijian Government as the Honourary Officer of the Order of Fiji at a special ceremony today.

In a Government statement, Fijian president Jioji Konrote who officiated at the investiture ceremony at the Borron House in Suva said it was a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the distinguished efforts and achievements of Ambassador Zhang during his tenure here.

"Ambassador Zhang, your term in Fiji has been exceptionally productive at all levels and especially in the increased bilateral engagements and people-to-people relations that we have witnessed between our two nations," Mr Konrote said.

Mr Zhang acknowledged the Fijian Government and the Head of State for bestowing upon him the Honourary Officer of the Order of Fiji.

"This is not only a great honour for me but also for my country and my Government. It is a testament to the good relationship that we have developed over the years," Mr Zhang said.








