Man imprisoned for burglary and theft

Update: 5:34PM LENIENCY with regard to the offences you have committed will send a wrong message to the society and it will make the protection of the community more difficult.
High Court judge Justice
Vinsent Perera made the comment while sentencing one Shavneel Prasad to more
than two years imprisonment at the High Court in Suva today.
Prasad was convicted after
trial for one count of burglary and one count of theft - he stole more than
$8000 cash and a CCTV camera decoder while employed as a driver at Nandani
Priyanka Fiji Limited in July this year.
Prasad will serve one year 10
months in prison before he is eligible for parole.