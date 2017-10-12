Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Man imprisoned for burglary and theft

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 5:34PM LENIENCY with regard to the offences you have committed will send a wrong message to the society and it will make the protection of the community more difficult.

High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera made the comment while sentencing one Shavneel Prasad to more than two years imprisonment at the High Court in Suva today.

Prasad was convicted after trial for one count of burglary and one count of theft - he stole more than $8000 cash and a CCTV camera decoder while employed as a driver at Nandani Priyanka Fiji Limited in July this year.

Prasad will serve one year 10 months in prison before he is eligible for parole.








