/ Front page / News

Update: 5:06PM FIRE and Police emergency services are attending to a fire that broke out at one of school blocks at Lelean Memorial School in Nausori.

Live video footage on social media Facebook show the school building, believed to be the Form 3 block on the main Kings Rd side to be engulfed by flames.

Details are sketchy at the moment but our team is at the scene and will be providing details as and when it comes to hand.