+ Enlarge this image Aussie Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith arriving at the Nausori international airport this afternoon. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 4:56PM THE Australian Kangaroos have just landed at the Nausori International Airport for this Saturday's match series against Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Members of the media are currently awaiting the players to finish with Customs arrival procedures.

Players that have arrived include the James Maloney, Felise Kaufusi, David Klemmer, Boyd Cordner and Valentine Holmes.

The other players are still yet to be cleared by Customs.