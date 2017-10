/ Front page / News

Update: 4:36PM SUVA is through to the semi-finals of the Courts Inter District Championship after beating Tavua 3-1 in the first premier division match at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

Shahil Dave scored two goals for Suva while Ravinesh Karan Singh got the other.

Waisea Duwai scored for Tavua.

Both teams were locked 1-all at halftime.

Dreketi is leading Ba 1-0 in the first half of the second encounter.