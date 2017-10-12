Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

NZ Immigration plans to deport intellectually-challenged Fijian

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 4:28PM A YOUNG Fijian man with serious intellectual disabilities is on the verge of being deported back to Fiji by the New Zealand Immigration.

According to newshub.co.nz, the New Zealand Immigration plans to deport Sagar Narayan even though Sagar's family has advised the government department that he had no support network back here in Fiji.

Newshub further reported that Immigration New Zealand had stated the cost to support Sagar with special education would be $16,000 annually, and he was now in NZ unlawfully.

Sagar's father Lalit Narayan, a caregiver by occupation, told the news agency when he returns home, he also provided primary care to his 20-year-old son.

He said Sagar had the mental capacity of a six-year-old, and could not write or speak much English.

While Sagar's parents and three siblings are permanent residents in New Zealand, Sagar's application was turned down by the Immigration department.

Meanwhile, Immigration NZ operations director Peter Elms told Newshub that those cases were incredibly sad.

"But the reality is the New Zealand health system has limited funds," Mr Elms said.








