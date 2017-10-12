Fiji Time: 11:03 PM on Thursday 12 October

FRA repairs pavement along Suva's Princess Rd

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 4:16PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has carried out major pavement repair works at Princes Road (from Lakeba Street to past Khalsa Road junction) as part of its Accelerated Structural Repairs (ASR) program.

FRA general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said those sections of roads had badly failed pavements, which required extensive full-width repairs as a method of treatment.

"These works are carried out under the ASR program, which will mitigate the current road conditions experienced on Princes Road," Mr Goes said.

"Over the coming year, major works planned on the arterial network through the Suva-Nausori corridor will affect traffic congestion."








