NZ Police release names of crash victims

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 4:03PM TAUPO, North Island: NEW Zealand Police have released the names of the people who died in the crash on State Highway One, just south of Tutukau Road, Taupo, on Tuesday earlier this week.

Dead are: Mele Ilisapi Oliveti, 44, a Tongan national residing in Palmerston North; Helena Adele Paul, 56, of Kaikohe; Leighton Phillip Ahuriri, 60, a New Zealander residing in Western Australia; Hone Te Ahurei Hawkins-Kanuta, 5,  of Kaikohe.

Police said this was a horrific event for all involved.

"We would encourage anyone who feels they need support at this time to contact Victim Support. Victim Support is available to witnesses and people who assisted at the crash scene, as well as those directly involved in the crash," Police said.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and will take some time.

However, Police said that at this stage, they did not believe speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.








