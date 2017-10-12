Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 12 October

Consumer watchdog demands true disclosure

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 3:18PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji has called on the ANZ bank to disclose a true picture of the changes made to its lending, credit card, and customer banking services fees and charges.

This after a public notice was published in a local newspaper on  September 14 stipulating that the changes would come into effect from October 13, 2017.

Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Premila Kumar said the information published was not only incomplete but also had misleading facts that would likely create a lot of confusion and misunderstanding among consumers about ANZ loan packages and services.

"As per the public notice, under the Microfinance Loans and Administration Charge, the ANZ bank has stated: "We've included this existing fee which remains $5 per month".

"However, the council notes with astonishment that such a fee was non-existent as per the 2016 disclosures. Hence, consumers are clearly being misled."








