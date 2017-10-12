Suva tests tsunami sirens

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:14PM TSUNAMI siren tests were activated in Suva today as the Government continued its efforts for the maintenance and preparedness for a tsunami event.

Director of the National Disaster Management Office Anare Leweniqila said the siren tests were just one aspect of tsunami preparedness as the natural disaster was a risk to Fiji.

"While Government is investing immensely into disaster preparation, every family, school, business, or individual must be prepared by creating tsunami evacuation plans if they live in a tsunami hazard area," Mr Leweniqila said.

"We must know natural warning signs of a tsunami such as earthquakes or suddenly receding shorelines. Preparation is key because a tsunami event could leave widespread devastation on our coastal and maritime communities."

Mr Leweniqila said there would be a national tsunami drill before the year ends.

"This will allow us to set a specific date and time for everyone to intentionally evaluate their tsunami preparedness and practice their tsunami evacuation plans.

"If the drill is unannounced or sudden, people may panic. Instead, we want people to intentionally implement or practice their tsunami evacuation plans when the drill takes place."

He said responses from both the Lami Town and Laucala Bay tests today were positive.

The sirens have an 800m radius and while there is a difference in specifications, similar systems are used in other countries.