Fulton to monitor Labasa road works

+ Enlarge this image Fulton Hogan Hiways team working on Namoli Road outside Labasa Town. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:02PM WORKERS of Fulton Hogan Hiways have assured that the newly-upgraded road works in Labasa, Vanua Levu, would be closely monitored.

The company's stabilising and construction northern crew supervisor, George Hughes, said the roads included the Namoli Road outside of town.

"With the road now cement-stabilised, the construction of this section will be regularly monitored, especially over the wet season," Mr Hughes said.

"This is to ensure the drainage is working effectively and any changes to the drainage requirements will be programmed and addressed."

Mr Hughes said the upgrading works included road raising of nearly 300 millimetres and the installation of special underground drainage.