Amputation rates increase: O'Connor

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the National Diabetes and Footcare Symposium in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:46PM AMPUTATION rates increased from 12.1 per cent in 2015 to 12.6 per cent in 2016.

Fiji's Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor revealed this in his address at the National Diabetes Footcare Symposium today.

Mr O'Connor said it was essential for the nation to take action to tackle NCDs "as we could not afford a situation where one person every eight hours had a limb amputated in Fiji".

"We must ensure that appropriate actions and advice is provided to people living with diabetes or at risk of diabetes so that they can acquire a healthy and fulfilling life," he said.

"As such, the major strategy in preventing amputation is through early detection of abnormalities, education of clients and empowering people living with diabetes to take a more proactive approach to health and wellness."

The symposium is a two-day event held at Novotel in Lami for health professionals to further develop their role and collaborate information to enhance the diabetes prevention and care in Fiji.