Weather watch: Mariners advised of strong wind

Update: 2:41PM MARINERS are being advised that there is a strong wind warning in force for northern Vanua Levu waters and the Vatu-i-Ra passage.

The marine weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi at 11am today reported a high-pressure system to the far Southwest of Fiji directed an East to Southeast winds flow over the group.

The further outlook for the group and the rest of the Fiji waters, there will be moderate to rough seas and moderate southerly swells.

Meanwhile, as for the weather bulletin, there will cloudy periods with brief showers for the next few days over the Lau group, the eastern parts, and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers.