Vanuatu workshop targets climate change, NCD and population

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 2:38PM WITH food production and food systems in the Pacific affected by critical issues such as climate change, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and population increase, workshops will be held at Owen Hall in Port Vila, Vanuatu, next week to deal with the issue.

Pacific Islands Farmers Organisation (PIFON) coordinator Kyle Stice said the three-day event would focus on key issues being faced by Pacific farmers, including further exploring a more practical approach to research and major challenges affecting productivity.

The event will focus on various themes including 'Pacific Women in Agriculture', which aims to inspire more female farmers and to explore more innovative ways of empowering women in the agricultural sector.

The Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (PIANGO) and PIFON have collaborated to organise the workshop during the upcoming Pacific Agriculture Week in Vanuatu from October 16-18.








