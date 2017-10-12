Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Fiji rugby: Baber impressed with performance

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 1:11PM FIJI Airways National 7s Team coach Gareth Baber is impressed with his players' performance as they gear up for the HSBC 7s series.

Baber said the new players had been showing a lot of improvement and were raising their hands for national selection.

"The new players come in with different standard but for the past weeks of camp, they have surely started learning and are competing with the experienced players," he said.

Baber added the final selection for the final team would be called in a few week's time.

The series begins in Dubai on December 1-2, 2017, before moving to Cape Town the following week. 

After the December break, Sydney will welcome the 16 teams over three days, from January 26-28, 2018 before teams move to the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton a week later.

The fifth and sixth rounds will then take place in Las Vegas on March 2-4 and Vancouver on March 10-11.








