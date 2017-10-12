Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Western parts record below average rainfall

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 12:54PM MOST parts of Fiji's Western Division continued to record below average rainfall, a trend which has been persisting since April 2017.

This was revealed in a Fiji Climate Summary by the Fiji Meteorological Station in Nadi for the month of September.

The summary further stated that majority of the stations in the Western Division are already in a meteorological drought state and into agricultural drought conditions.

Out of the 23 rainfall monitoring stations, seven registered well below average rainfall, 10 below average, four average and two above average rainfall.

There were two notable heavy rain periods during the month, which were still not sufficient to recover from meteorological drought conditions.

Meanwhile, the highest total monthly rainfall of 271.1mm was recorded at Matei, followed by 204.5mm at Lomaivuna, 194.5mm at RKS, Lodoni, 175.6mm at Rotuma and 169.4mm at Koronivia.








