First Lady: A nation needs strong women to thrive

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 12:41PM FOR any nation to thrive, there is a need for strong hardworking women who also bestow love and goodwill, and such women exist through the proper nurturing and grooming of girls.

This was highlighted by the First Lady, Sarote Konrote while officiating at the opening of the Fiji Girl Guides Association's evening event on International Day of the Girl at Domain Road in Suva yesterday.

Mrs Konrote, who is also the patron of the Fiji Girl Guides Association, said for a long time, girls' talents had not been supported because of long-held views that girls were not as important nor as essential in successful societies as boys.

October 11 is the International Day of the Girl; a day created by the United Nations to highlight the challenges girls face around the world.

The theme for this year's celebration is 'EmPOWER girls: Before, during and after conflict'.

Mrs Konrote said the event was to celebrate girls and to promote the association.

The association which has close to 4850 members is the largest organisation in Fiji that supports girls to become capable, creative, resourceful and resilient individuals and leaders.








