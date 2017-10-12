Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NCD data collection focuses on young women

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 12:31PM NON-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers are the leading cause of death in the Pacific, accounting for 60 per cent to 75 per cent of deaths in most countries.

This was revealed by the Pacific Community's (SPC) Public Health Division that organised a training in Papeete earlier this week to teach health promoting workers from Wallis and Futuna, New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Vanuatu on ways to collect and analyse NCD data.

NCD adviser Sol'ne Bertrand-Protat said the decision was made to focus data collection on young women aged 18 to 25 because this population was a priority target group for health promotion work in communities because it had not been studied much in the Pacific.

"However, at this stage in life, there are a series of important life events such as ending school, beginning a serious relationship, starting work, and having a baby. It is a time when young women are making important life choices, so it is a unique window of opportunity to encourage healthy lifestyles and behaviours," Ms Bertrand-Protat said.

The next phase of the training will target managing health promotion projects.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61620.5972
JPY 56.190153.1901
GBP 0.37230.3643
EUR 0.41660.4046
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.63760.6126
USD 0.49600.4790

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hell on Earth'
  2. Fijian overstayers
  3. NFP files complaint of inciting communal antagonism against Fiji Sun
  4. Fire breaks out at Lelean Memorial
  5. Dry spell concern
  6. Need for a sea wall
  7. Taiwan: Back Fiji
  8. NZ Immigration plans to deport intellectually-challenged Fijian
  9. Education best investment, says Tiko
  10. 13 cases of typhoid confirmed on Moturiki

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sold for sex Friday (06 Oct)
  2. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  4. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Hard for the lazy Friday (06 Oct)
  10. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)