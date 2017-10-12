NCD data collection focuses on young women

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:31PM NON-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers are the leading cause of death in the Pacific, accounting for 60 per cent to 75 per cent of deaths in most countries.

This was revealed by the Pacific Community's (SPC) Public Health Division that organised a training in Papeete earlier this week to teach health promoting workers from Wallis and Futuna, New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Vanuatu on ways to collect and analyse NCD data.

NCD adviser Sol'ne Bertrand-Protat said the decision was made to focus data collection on young women aged 18 to 25 because this population was a priority target group for health promotion work in communities because it had not been studied much in the Pacific.

"However, at this stage in life, there are a series of important life events such as ending school, beginning a serious relationship, starting work, and having a baby. It is a time when young women are making important life choices, so it is a unique window of opportunity to encourage healthy lifestyles and behaviours," Ms Bertrand-Protat said.

The next phase of the training will target managing health promotion projects.