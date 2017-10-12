NFP files complaint of inciting communal antagonism against Fiji Sun

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:14PM THE National Federation Party has this hour filed a complaint of inciting communal antagonism against the Fiji Sun.

The complaint stems from a letter printed in the Fiji Sun on Monday, October 9.

The letter, penned by Parmesh Prasad called on the NFP to 'Stop claiming that you have the plight of Hindus at heart, we have stopped thinking along those lines'.

NFP party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the letter was clearly aimed at inciting religious antagonism, inflaming simplistic and sweeping political stereotypes under the false pretext of freedom of expression and opinion because it was not substantiated by fact or evidence.

"By stating that the NFP, it's leader and general secretary are claiming to represent only the interest of Hindus, the letter has created ill-will and intentionally designed to alienate members of other religious faiths from the party," Prof. Prasad said.

"The letter was written and published with malicious intentions purely designed to create ill-will, hostility and hatred against the NFP, its members, office bearers, supporters, party elders and stalwarts, its leader, and general secretary."