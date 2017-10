/ Front page / News

Update: 11:48AM A 5.3 MAGNITUDE earthquake hit the Papua New Guinea region this morning, occurring at a depth of 50km.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department said the seismic activity was located 441 km North-Northwest from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; 1602km Northwest from Honiara, Solomon Islands; and 3795km Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

It also confirmed that this moderate earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.