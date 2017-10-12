/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image THE Uto-ni-Yalo will be transformed into a floating exhibition this month in its inaugural floating exhibition. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Uto ni Yalo will be transformed into a floating exhibition this month with 168 pieces of art worth about $50,000 to be showcased in its inaugural exhibit to coastal communities on Fiji's largest island Viti Levu.

The exhibition was taken to Beqa on Monday and was in Pacific Harbour on Tuesday carrying the mixed medium art of 18 Fijians.

The exhibition includes established artistes such as Irami Buli, Reapi Blyde, Lambert Ho, Craig Marlow, Marie Koya, Mason Lee and Anare Somumu.

Uto ni Yalo Trust secretary Dwain Qalovaki says the exhibition focuses on highlighting the challenges of protecting ocean resources and attempts to encourage audiences who board the 72-foot wind and solar-powered vessel to get involved in community conservation efforts.

Mr Qalovaki said the exhibition would also travel to Sovi Bay, the Fijian Hotel, Natadola Bay, Likuri Harbour and conclude at Port of Denarau in Nadi.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of art will be given by the Waisiliva art collective to the Uto ni Yalo Trust for its year-long community outreach program.