Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 12 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Draft Act with Cabinet

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, October 12, 2017

THE draft Landlords and Tenants Act has been submitted to Cabinet.

And the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it will now wait to see whether further consideration of the Act is needed before it is formally submitted to Parliament.

"We will probably be looking at the next step of getting it into Parliament to have a look at how it needs to be actually brought, whether they need further consultation or referred to standing committee or whether it will be passed," FCCC chief executive officer Joel Abraham said.

Mr Abraham said the Landlords and Tenants Act would consolidate many laws dealing with land and tenant issues.

"The laws are all fragmented currently, so if you are a landlord and if the house is in very poor living condition, then it is under the Public Health Act.

"If you want to determine what is the right amount of rental, it is in the Fair Rents Act, if you are not issuing receipts, it's under the FCCC Act.

"So it's all over the place at this point in time. The reason we had the Landlords and Tenants Act is to ensure that there is legislation that addresses it all in one place."

He said another example was if there were issues with the bond and refunds, people would need to go to the Small Claims Tribunal.

"If you want to evict a tenant you go to the High Court. If you want to look at termination if it's not in the agreement, then you look at property law so all these things they add a cost for landlords and tenants as well so we are proposing a one stop shop for all landlord and tenancy issues."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61620.5972
JPY 56.190153.1901
GBP 0.37230.3643
EUR 0.41660.4046
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.63760.6126
USD 0.49600.4790

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hell on Earth'
  2. Fijian overstayers
  3. NFP files complaint of inciting communal antagonism against Fiji Sun
  4. Fire breaks out at Lelean Memorial
  5. Dry spell concern
  6. Need for a sea wall
  7. Taiwan: Back Fiji
  8. NZ Immigration plans to deport intellectually-challenged Fijian
  9. Education best investment, says Tiko
  10. 13 cases of typhoid confirmed on Moturiki

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sold for sex Friday (06 Oct)
  2. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  4. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Hard for the lazy Friday (06 Oct)
  10. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)