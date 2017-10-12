Draft Act with Cabinet

/ Front page / News

THE draft Landlords and Tenants Act has been submitted to Cabinet.

And the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it will now wait to see whether further consideration of the Act is needed before it is formally submitted to Parliament.

"We will probably be looking at the next step of getting it into Parliament to have a look at how it needs to be actually brought, whether they need further consultation or referred to standing committee or whether it will be passed," FCCC chief executive officer Joel Abraham said.

Mr Abraham said the Landlords and Tenants Act would consolidate many laws dealing with land and tenant issues.

"The laws are all fragmented currently, so if you are a landlord and if the house is in very poor living condition, then it is under the Public Health Act.

"If you want to determine what is the right amount of rental, it is in the Fair Rents Act, if you are not issuing receipts, it's under the FCCC Act.

"So it's all over the place at this point in time. The reason we had the Landlords and Tenants Act is to ensure that there is legislation that addresses it all in one place."

He said another example was if there were issues with the bond and refunds, people would need to go to the Small Claims Tribunal.

"If you want to evict a tenant you go to the High Court. If you want to look at termination if it's not in the agreement, then you look at property law so all these things they add a cost for landlords and tenants as well so we are proposing a one stop shop for all landlord and tenancy issues."