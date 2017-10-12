Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 12 October

Fiji's COP23 goal

Travis Ronnie
Thursday, October 12, 2017

FIJI'S goal is to make the Conference of Parties (COP23) a visionary one which includes to build trust, goodwill and ensure results that demonstrate the country's commitment to climate action.

These were the sentiments shared by Fiji's climate ambassador and permanent representative to the EU, Deo Saran, while updating the European Heads of Climate Delegations on the latest developments regarding the preparations for this year's UN Climate Conference (COP23) which will take place from November 6 to 17 in Bonn, Germany.

Mr Saran said Fiji aimed for a COP that delivered tangible results and inspired a race to the top of their ambitions in order to limit the rise of global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial level and the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

"It is important to reaffirm our global commitment to climate action at this very important time in the history of international climate negotiations," he said.

Fiji is the first island nation to have ratified the Paris Agreement — the only global agreement to combat climate change — and it is the first island nation to preside over a UN Climate Conference.

"As an island nation, we need to keep everybody on board to be able to survive. It is very important for Fiji that at COP23 and beyond, all countries continue working together and race to over-achieve on our ambitions," said Mr Saran.

Director general Climate Action Europe Commission, Elina Bardram, welcomed Fiji as first island presidency against the backdrop of extreme weather events around the world today.

The European Heads of Climate Delegations meeting was held by Estonia as the EU president this year.








