Companies work with State on stamping of logs

ALL logging companies have so far complied with the stamping policy enforced by the Ministry of Forests.

Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu said companies worked well with his team in adhering to the compulsory stamping of logs from forests before carting to the sawmills.

"So far all is good with the sawmill companies and we have not fined any company yet that has breached this policy," he said.

"It is important for companies to stamp their logs before they take it to the mill or else they will have to pay for the fine but at the moment all companies are complying well."

Mr Naiqamu said the changes were nothing new.

"We have done this in the past but somewhere along the line, logging companies didn't stamp the logs in the forest," he said.

"So today, we are enforcing this and we expect all logging companies to stamp all logs from the forest before carting it to the sawmills."

When logs are stamped, Mr Naiqamu said sawmills could identify which forests the logs were taken from.

"It also allows mills to differentiate the quality of logs from its respective forests," he said.

"It will also help resource owners to monitor companies that take logs from their forests."

In enforcing this policy, Mr Naiqamu said resource owners would be in a better position to monitor activities in their forests.

"In most cases, resource owners would still be sleeping in the middle of the night or sometimes early in the morning when logging companies carry out their activities," he said.

"For companies that fail to follow this, they will have to pay a fine based on the classification of logs."