Proposal for shop within campus

IN efforts to facilitate the security needs of students while shopping after hours, the University of the South Pacific Students Association (USPSA) Laucala Bay campus has submitted a proposal to the university for an after hours shop in campus.

USPSA president Walter Waneoroa said having the after-hours shop was suggested by students because of concerns raised on security and also the cost of goods.

"Students are also studying and doing assignments at night throughout the semester and they are demanding for an after-hour shop so that they can buy food at night," he said.

"It has become an added cost to the students hiring taxi to buy food off campus and often face danger of being robbed or harassed."

He said the proposed after-hours shop would provide healthy food at a reasonable prices.

Mr Waneoroa said the association submitted a proposal to the USP Campus Life, which would be considered by the Commerce and Business Department for approval.

"The project is very important, hence we are anticipating a response from the responsible departments."