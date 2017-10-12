Namaste festival first for Fiji

/ Front page / News

THE High Commission of India in Suva is organising the first Namaste Pacifika Festival of India in Fiji.

High Commissioner of India to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said India was celebrating its independence 70 years ago and the festival would showcase all major facets of the rich and diverse Indian culture through a series of cultural events.

"These events include the Food Festival of India, dance and music performances by eminent artistes from India," he said.

A number of workshops, lectures and seminars on Yoga and the Indian culture in all its major manifestations are planned during the period.

Mr Sapkal said performances of the Indian music and dance groups would be arranged in Suva, Ba, Labasa, Nadi, Lautoka, Nausori and Sigatoka.

He said the festival would consist of more than 50 high quality cultural events and international conferences covering all major cities of Fiji.

The festival would also be celebrated in Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu and be inaugurated on October 28.