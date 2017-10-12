When public transportation is not safe

/ Front page / News

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Mere thought the checker was just being friendly when he told her that she should sit on the front seat of the van.

Mere lives in a village just past Nausori Town and she commutes to Suva daily on a 12-seater mini-van like thousands of other people in the provinces of Tailevu, Naitasiri and Rewa.

A foundation student at a local university, Mere used to prefer to take the mini-vans as her normal mode of transportation daily.

On one such day, she had come to the end of her journey to Suva on Rodwell Rd in between New World Supermarket and Rajendras Foodtown Supermarket.

Seated in between the driver and the checker in the van, Mere waited for the checker to get off for her turn to join the other passengers who had disembarked.

"Can you get off so I can go too," she asked the bus checker who immediately responded that she didn't have to get off right there.

"No it's OK, I'm ready to get off, everyone else has and I want to as well."

The checker, who had offered her front seat in the first place, told her they would just turn around at the next bend and could drop her off there.

She refused and at this point had started to get frightened and asked the two again to let her get off.

The two men, both iTaukei who had been communicating in English with her until then began to speak in iTaukei using the Bau dialect.

As Mere's mother explains, the young woman had just moved to Fiji and spoke only her native dialect of Naitasiri at home so even though she understood Bauan, she could not keep up when the two men spoke Bauan and they spoke so fast.

The checker told Mere they would go to a particular parking lot close by and would drop her off where she wanted to go when they returned.

As they got to the car park, which was empty, the now very frightened Mere realised she was in real trouble.

Her saving grace came when she picked up her phone and quickly dialled her mother.

When the driver saw her mother was on the line from the display on her smart phone, "OK OK, fine fine you can go" he said.

Mere immediately ran off and found her way to safety, but the experience has left her and her mother Amelia deeply troubled.

"I was just very shocked and frightened that two much older iTaukei men would try to harm my daughter who is little more than a child," Amelia said.

"These are the sort of people in the community that not long ago you expect would look out for the younger members of the community. Something is very wrong."

Mere didn't record the identification details of the men or the vehicle, but she has since gone back with her mother to the mini-van stand in Nausori to let the owners know about the attempt to abduct her.

She didn't go to the police because they didn't think much could come from the little she knew about the men, but the two women have actively started to find out the extent of the problem and the university student has since found out from her peers that her experience is an everyday fear for many young female commuters.

"So among themselves they are discussing ways to keep safe. Some will just not take the mini-van and those who have no choice will always sit in the back of the vehicle," Amelia said.

Mere's experience is not unique to commuters using the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Jennifer Poole, the executive director at Medical Services Pacific, confirms recent trends of sexual assault and abduction involving public transportation and high school students in the greater Suva area.

The head of the country's only health clinic specifically catering to victims of sexual violence, Ms Poole knows only too well the dangers that women and girls in Fiji live with every day.

She confirms that it has happened and has increased of late, but is hesitant to let us report on the specifics of cases of opportunistic sexual crime where drivers of public service vehicles pick up school students on the guise of being good Samaritan.

"It is really important that the media not aid in instructing predators in how to take these girls," Ms Poole said.

"I will tell you this, some of our very first cases are children who have been raped by taxidrivers.

"But the solution is very simple — if you are a parent, become the kind of guardian who knows where your child is at any point of the day."

The MSP hosts and operates the national child helpline (telephone 1325 from any service) in an effort to consolidate under one roof all the government and non-government services which work in child protection, sexual reproductive health and family violence.

The organisation has in recent years responded to an increase in requests from school heads in the Suva-Nasinu area for sexual reproductive health awareness training for their students after reports from teachers who suspected students engaged in premature sex.

"It can often be reported as truancy, a student may be missing school and her parents may report her because they cant find her," Ms Poole said.

So often family counselling may be the solution to a family whose child is either at risk of being sexually assaulted or of falling into sex work.

Using the concept of educating would-be-victims so they are empowered and know the signs of a dangerous situation so they can avoid it, MSP has a team of social workers which include counsellors, a doctor, a lawyer and a nurse.

Like Homes of Hope in Wailoku that receives very young pregnant victims of sexual violence, the team at MSP is also increasingly concerned about the trafficking of young people and emphasise that the answer lies in letting girls know there is help available.

"When we first set MSP up as a one stop shop, we actually set it up for adults, we didn't realise that most of our clients would be under 18," Ms Poole said.

She admits that when they set up five years ago, it was because they were advised by colleagues that there was a gap in the services available for young girls in terms of sexual reproductive health.

"I think a lot of parents know what the dangers are although there are parents who may not be so worldly who don't recognise the dangers for what they are," Ms Poole said.

"Knowledge — that's how you protect a girl! Recognising danger is very important!"

For Mere and Amelia, the goal of coming to the media was to ensure that everyone sees the dangers and talks about it so predators do not feel so comfortable.

"It's important that we know the dangers our daughters and their friends are in, but it's also important that those who use public transportation also recognise the signs and don't shy away from doing something about it," Amelia said.