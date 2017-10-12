Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 12 October

It is treatable and curable — Dr Tukana

Travis Ronnie
Thursday, October 12, 2017

CANCER is treatable and curable if it is detected earl.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) national adviser Doctor Isimeli Tukana made the comments in relation to the Pinktober month for cancer awareness around the country.

Dr Tukana said October was not only a cancer awareness month but also a month to advocate the importance of early detection.

"We celebrate this month for breast cancer awareness and we encourage all women through their stories that cancer is treatable because of early detection," he said.

"Most women in the society, once they are diagnosed with cancer, they think they will go to the hospitals and die.

"But if you hear of survival stories, women who have survived have mentioned that they had themselves got screened at an early stage."

He said most of cancer survivors were active in their respective communities.

Dr Tukuna also said tobacco and alcohol were related to people getting cancer and it was imperative for people to make wise and healthy lifestyle choices.

The 2017 theme for Pinktober is No One Fights Alone.








