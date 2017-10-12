Cancer battle

/ Front page / News

MUBEENA Shaheed recalls the difficult times she endured when her mother Fairul Nisha was battling breast cancer.

"It was an experience I would never forget in my life. I was too young to know about the finer details about cancer. All I understood during that time was that if someone had cancer they would die," she said.

"I remember coming home after school on that day to find my neighbours at my place consoling my mother. When I was relayed the news, I only cried thinking that my mother would die soon."

Ms Shaheed was 11 years old when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

They lived in Field 40, Lautoka, at that time.

"It was during the time I was supposed to sit for my first external examination, and I stayed home alone because it was only me and my mum as my dad passed away, "said Ms Shaheed.

"Once the cancer was detected, my mother was told that the cells would grow rapidly and that she needed to get a surgery done as soon as possible. She had to travel to Suva."

Ms Shaheed said she faced difficulties in coping when her mother was in surgery as she was having her first external exam around the same time.

"I was approaching an important examination in my life, and on the other side my mother was undergoing a big surgery with the hope that nothing life threatening should come out of it," she said.

"I stayed away from my mother for two to three months, because she was told not to travel long distances straight after the surgery."

Ms Shaheed said with her neighbours' support, she managed to cope during those difficult times.