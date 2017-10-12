Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Villagers raid drug farm

Mere Naleba
Thursday, October 12, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has commended the efforts of villagers of Narocivo on Nayau island in Lau after conducting a raid on a fellow villager's marijuana farm.

The group uprooted more than 100 marijuana plants and later contacted Lakeba Police Station notifying them of their raid.

Police chief operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu confirmed the raid, thanking the villagers for taking the first step in eradicating the harmful drugs from their island.

"We are very grateful and their effort is greatly appreciated," said Mr Tudravu.

This is a classic example of what we have been talking about in trying to get the communities involved in policing work," he said.

