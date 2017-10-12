Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 12 October

Peacekeepers out of time

Mere Naleba
Thursday, October 12, 2017

CIVIL High Court master Vishwar Sharma struck out an application filed by the Fiji Peacekeepers Association against the Minister for Defence, Minister for Finance, Republic of Fiji Military Forces commander and the Attorney-General.

In delivering his ruling yesterday, Mr Sharma said the Fiji Peacekeepers Association knew and was fully aware of the fact that the court had already decided on an earlier application filed in 2014 that the action was statute barred.

Statute barred is by law when the lender has run out of time to use certain types of action to try and make someone pay the debt, in this case the association was out of time.

The court heard that again in 2014, the Fijian Peacekeepers Association re-filed a new action on the same cause of action, which arose between June 1978 and March 2002.

"Therefore, in light of the above rational, I find the plaintiff's action before this court without any doubt is an abuse of the process of the court," Mr Sharma said.

Mr Sharma said the defendants summon of striking out the Fiji Peacekeepers Association's writ of summons and the statement of claim succeeded.

