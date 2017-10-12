Sedition trial adjourned

/ Front page / News

THE defence counsels for the 14 people from Nadroga-Navosa accused of trying to establish a separatist state have strongly opposed commencing trial with one less assessor.

Yesterday, the Lautoka High Court was notified that one of the five assessors had fallen ill and would be fit to resume duty on October 14.

Lawyers for the accused — Aman Ravindra Singh, Filimoni Vosarogo and Sala Kunatuba — indicated they preferred an odd number of assessors instead of continuing with the remaining four.

The trial has been adjourned to October 16.

