Call for trade deal

Nasik Swami
Thursday, October 12, 2017

TAIWAN wants to reengage with Fiji.

The country has called on the Fijian Government to reconsider re-opening its trade mission in Taipei.

Taiwanese director general for International Information Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paul Kuoboug Chang, said Taiwan was worried with main land China's growing presence in the South Pacific.

"We do have a representative office in Fiji and I understand Fiji has a very important location in the area when it comes to airport and trade," he said.

"We would like to develop more relationship with Fiji. Reinitiate talks with the Government, we would like the Fiji Government to reopen its office here so we can have more trade and tourist."

Mr Chang said they wanted more Taiwanese tourists to travel to Fiji because it was a beautiful country and here.

