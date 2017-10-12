Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 12 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Taiwan: Back Fiji

Nasik Swami
Thursday, October 12, 2017

TAIWAN has called for industrialised nations to back Fiji's presidency of COP23.

Speaking to this newspaper in the country's Capital City in Taipei yesterday, Taiwanese director general for International Information Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paul Kuoboug Chang said Fiji had his country's support when it presides over COP23 in Bonn, Germany next month.

Mr Chang said industraliased nations and bigger polluters had to take Fiji's presidency seriously.

"Yes, we support Fiji's important effort and call on the world to support Fiji's role in this important meeting," he said.

Mr Chang confirmed the Taiwanese Government would officially write to the Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, expressing Taiwan's support.

He said Fiji's quest to achieve 1.5 degrees celsius for global warming limit for pre-industrial levels was noteworthy in the international arena.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61620.5972
JPY 56.190153.1901
GBP 0.37230.3643
EUR 0.41660.4046
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.63760.6126
USD 0.49600.4790

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hell on Earth'
  2. Fijian overstayers
  3. NFP files complaint of inciting communal antagonism against Fiji Sun
  4. Fire breaks out at Lelean Memorial
  5. Dry spell concern
  6. Need for a sea wall
  7. Taiwan: Back Fiji
  8. NZ Immigration plans to deport intellectually-challenged Fijian
  9. Education best investment, says Tiko
  10. 13 cases of typhoid confirmed on Moturiki

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sold for sex Friday (06 Oct)
  2. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  4. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Hard for the lazy Friday (06 Oct)
  10. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)