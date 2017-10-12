Taiwan: Back Fiji

/ Front page / News

TAIWAN has called for industrialised nations to back Fiji's presidency of COP23.

Speaking to this newspaper in the country's Capital City in Taipei yesterday, Taiwanese director general for International Information Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paul Kuoboug Chang said Fiji had his country's support when it presides over COP23 in Bonn, Germany next month.

Mr Chang said industraliased nations and bigger polluters had to take Fiji's presidency seriously.

"Yes, we support Fiji's important effort and call on the world to support Fiji's role in this important meeting," he said.

Mr Chang confirmed the Taiwanese Government would officially write to the Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, expressing Taiwan's support.

He said Fiji's quest to achieve 1.5 degrees celsius for global warming limit for pre-industrial levels was noteworthy in the international arena.