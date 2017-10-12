Aircraft descends, all safe

/ Front page / News

A FIJI Airways aircraft was forced to make a rapid descent from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet after loss of cabin pressurisation, allegedly caused by an engine air-system fault.

The incident caused a scare for the 73 passengers and six crew who were on board flight FJ822.

The airline confirmed the Boeing 737-700 was travelling from Christmas Island to Honolulu, Hawaii, when the incident happened.

"The crew followed standard operating procedures and made a rapid descent to 10,000 feet, and updated Air Traffic Control at Honolulu airport," said national carrier spokesperson Shaenaz Voss.

"Oxygen masks were deployed due to the loss of cabin pressure."

The Boeing 737-700 landed safely at Honolulu at 11.23am instead of 10.50am as scheduled.

