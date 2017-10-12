FSC explains stoppage

/ Front page / News

LOW cane supply and a minor mechanical issue resulted in a 16 hour stoppage at the Rarawai sugar mill in Ba on Tuesday.

Fiji Sugar Corporation head of strategic communications Elenoa Korovulavula said the issues had since been resolved and the Ba factory had resumed crushing.

"The Rarawai mill was closed from 7pm last night (Tuesday) due to low supply of cane," she said yesterday.

"To run the mill, we need at least 3500 to 4000 tonnes of cane. It resumed crushing this morning (yesterday).

"There was no breakdown, as explained above.

