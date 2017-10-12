Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Villagers turn to sandalwood

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, October 12, 2017

VILLAGERS of Yalobi, Waya, in Yasawa will venture into sandalwood planting as a longterm investment.

Village development advisor, Waka Naivalu, said for years villagers had considered working in hotels as source of income, without considering other activities or plans for their future.

"Our villagers live on a day-to-day basis and there isn't much afterthought on their future. We want villagers to also have their own nurseries and learn the importance of investing in these kinds of initiatives," he said.

He said they had organised a three-day awareness campaign with the Ministry of Forests to ensure more youths were taught the importance of planting trees.

