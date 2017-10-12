Villagers turn to sandalwood

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Yalobi, Waya, in Yasawa will venture into sandalwood planting as a longterm investment.

Village development advisor, Waka Naivalu, said for years villagers had considered working in hotels as source of income, without considering other activities or plans for their future.

"Our villagers live on a day-to-day basis and there isn't much afterthought on their future. We want villagers to also have their own nurseries and learn the importance of investing in these kinds of initiatives," he said.

He said they had organised a three-day awareness campaign with the Ministry of Forests to ensure more youths were taught the importance of planting trees.

