Education best investment, says Tiko

+ Enlarge this image Head of the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education Dr Akanisi Kedrayate holds a discussion following the 22nd consultation meeting of the Pacific Heads of Education Systems. PIC: BALJEET SINGH.

EXPANDING access to education puts all citizens on an equal footing and provides a firm foundation for economic growth in the region, says permanent secretary for the Education Ministry, Iowane Tiko.

Mr Tiko was speaking at the 22nd consultation meeting of the Pacific Heads of Education Systems at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi yesterday.

He said education was the best investment anyone could make to ensure long-term success for any nation.

"Education is the ultimate equaliser in any society and is the best way to enact lasting change," he said.

"Expanding access to education isn't just a stand-alone Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). It's application is universal because resolving any issue — big or small requires that we raise awareness at every level of society and drive broad-based action on the part of every citizens."

