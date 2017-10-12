Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 12 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vocea: Priority now on Nabouwalu

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, October 12, 2017

THE people of Seaqaqa may have to wait longer as Government focuses on the development of Nabouwalu.

Responding to concerns of people from Seaqaqa regarding the lack of proper amenities in the peri-urban centre, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said they were currently prioritising developments in Nabouwalu.

Mr Vocea said Government through the Ministry of Local Government was looking at developing both Seaqaqa and Nabouwalu into towns.

"The committee is very much now concentrating on Nabouwalu Town development and this will be followed by Seaqaqa," he said.

Meanwhile, people in Seaqaqa had approached this newspaper to highlight their concerns on the lack of amenities within the shopping centre.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61620.5972
JPY 56.190153.1901
GBP 0.37230.3643
EUR 0.41660.4046
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.63760.6126
USD 0.49600.4790

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hell on Earth'
  2. Fijian overstayers
  3. NFP files complaint of inciting communal antagonism against Fiji Sun
  4. Fire breaks out at Lelean Memorial
  5. Dry spell concern
  6. Need for a sea wall
  7. Taiwan: Back Fiji
  8. NZ Immigration plans to deport intellectually-challenged Fijian
  9. Education best investment, says Tiko
  10. 13 cases of typhoid confirmed on Moturiki

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sold for sex Friday (06 Oct)
  2. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  4. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Hard for the lazy Friday (06 Oct)
  10. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)