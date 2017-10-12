Vocea: Priority now on Nabouwalu

/ Front page / News

THE people of Seaqaqa may have to wait longer as Government focuses on the development of Nabouwalu.

Responding to concerns of people from Seaqaqa regarding the lack of proper amenities in the peri-urban centre, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said they were currently prioritising developments in Nabouwalu.

Mr Vocea said Government through the Ministry of Local Government was looking at developing both Seaqaqa and Nabouwalu into towns.

"The committee is very much now concentrating on Nabouwalu Town development and this will be followed by Seaqaqa," he said.

Meanwhile, people in Seaqaqa had approached this newspaper to highlight their concerns on the lack of amenities within the shopping centre.

