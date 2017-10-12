Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Need for a sea wall

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, October 12, 2017

VILLAGERS of Namara in Labasa have been waiting for Government's intervention for the past 20 years.

They are now turning their riverside into a rubbish dump in the hope to retain their riverbank from erosion.

Head of the Vuniwai clan, Bisai Bone, said Government promised them a sea wall to mitigate the effects of rising sea level, but nothing has happened.

Mr Bone said in their desperation to save their burial and farming grounds, they had piled rubbish and refuse by the riverbank to stop soil erosion.

"Much of our land has been claimed by the Labasa River waters and the river bank has vanished in the process," he said.

"It is sad to witness land slipping away and to know that nothing much could be done to address the issue.

"During king tides, the waters clog up the drains and inundate our village."

Another villager Losavati Nacili said if nothing was done then they would lose the riverbank and if worsened, they would even lose their homes.

"We now fear for our safety during every king tide because we are witnessing the effects of climate change before our very own eyes," she said.

