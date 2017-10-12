Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Thursday 12 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Northern provinces plan levy fundraiser

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, October 12, 2017

THE provinces of Macuata and Cakaudrove will fundraise next year for their provincial levies.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said the Macuata Provincial Council would confirm a date in next month's provincial council meeting.

Although the province has had Macuata Day over the past years, it has not focused on the collection of levy.

"Next year, we would like to focus on raising funds to assist our province collect monies or levy to assist operations," he said.

"The previous Macuata Day celebrations focused solely on getting together to revitalise the province's traditions and cultures.

"Therefore, we are seeking the support of the people of Macuata in Vanua Levu and those around the country and abroad."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61620.5972
JPY 56.190153.1901
GBP 0.37230.3643
EUR 0.41660.4046
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.63760.6126
USD 0.49600.4790

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hell on Earth'
  2. Fijian overstayers
  3. NFP files complaint of inciting communal antagonism against Fiji Sun
  4. Fire breaks out at Lelean Memorial
  5. Dry spell concern
  6. Need for a sea wall
  7. Taiwan: Back Fiji
  8. NZ Immigration plans to deport intellectually-challenged Fijian
  9. Education best investment, says Tiko
  10. 13 cases of typhoid confirmed on Moturiki

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sold for sex Friday (06 Oct)
  2. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  4. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Hard for the lazy Friday (06 Oct)
  10. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)