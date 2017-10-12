Northern provinces plan levy fundraiser

/ Front page / News

THE provinces of Macuata and Cakaudrove will fundraise next year for their provincial levies.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said the Macuata Provincial Council would confirm a date in next month's provincial council meeting.

Although the province has had Macuata Day over the past years, it has not focused on the collection of levy.

"Next year, we would like to focus on raising funds to assist our province collect monies or levy to assist operations," he said.

"The previous Macuata Day celebrations focused solely on getting together to revitalise the province's traditions and cultures.

"Therefore, we are seeking the support of the people of Macuata in Vanua Levu and those around the country and abroad."

