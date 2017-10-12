Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Masi scrolls to be showcased at COP23

Sikeli Qounadovu
Thursday, October 12, 2017

SCROLLS made from masi that contain the messages of Fijians from all walks of life will be showcased at the 23rd Conference of Parties in Bonn, Germany next month.

COP23 Presidency Secretariat's executive director John Connor said the scroll showed unity towards the need to reduce the man-made activities that contributed to climate change.

"We will be sharing to the world Fiji's response to climate change and as well as the innovation that we are doing to build a resilient Fiji," he said.

"What's very important is that we can share with the world the voice of all Fijians who are urging the rest of the world to think about our future, so we will take this with us to Bonn to show the world."

While presenting the scroll, Fiji National Provident Fund's chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi said they were overwhelmed by the response from the members of the public.

