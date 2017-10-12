Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

flotsam AND JETSAM

Editor
Thursday, October 12, 2017

TALK about interesting topics.

Our friend from the West came up with this yesterday.

I posed a question on Facebook and asked what kind of cards did my friends have, he started.

This was after I posted, eticketing card, hospital card, ATM card, FNPF card, FRCA TIN card, drivers licence card, sports ID card, and university ID card.

I just had to laugh at the response I got ... Trump card, Yacht Club, Golf Club and Bowling Club.

Then, it started to get funny — Get out of jail free card, grog card, senior citizens, disabled persons, social welfare, voter registration card, and top up card.

Time card was one suggestion. It continued with Visa card, Green card.

Then, it ended with — Red card and yellow card.

I said, wow, my wallet, would be just full of cards.








