Fijian overstayers

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, October 12, 2017

IMMIGRATION New Zealand (INZ) estimated there were 444 Fijian overstayers in New Zealand at the end of 2016 — the lowest number recorded since 2000.

These numbers were recorded in tabulated results that included the estimated number of overstayers recorded for 16 countries.

In January 2016, INZ recorded an estimated 473 Fijian overstayers but this number dropped at the end of 2016. The highest number ever recorded for Fijian overstayers was in May 2011 when INZ estimated there were 1055 overstayers in the country.

The total number of estimated overstayers recorded from 2000-2016 was more than 16,900.

Fiji's estimated overstayer numbers were less than their Pacific neighbours Samoa and Tonga, who were estimated to have 1853 and 2432 respectively in December 2016.

