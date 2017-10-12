Dry spell concern

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image National Disaster Management Office Director Anare Leweniqila, Permanent Secretary for National Disaster Management Meleti Bainimarama and Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar speaking to the media at the NDMO office in Suva yesterday. Pictur

THE National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is closely working with divisional commissioners in providing water to drought affected parts of the country.

NDMO director Anare Leweniqila said this at a press conference yesterday.

"As we speak, the divisional commissioners are monitoring the drought situation that we have. As we speak, there are requests coming in from communities and also government is working for cartage of water to these areas," he said.

Some of the areas which the NDMO is carting water to include communities in Kadavu and the Yasawas.

Mr Leweniqila said the Water Authority of Fiji was considering desalination plants.

"Desalination is in plans by Water Authority of Fiji as an option, but there is a cost of diesel for the operations of these things.

"Note we are also looking at solar so that is still in the pipeline, looking at how best we can put desalination plants on the islands, the proximity, cost of fuel and also in terms of maintenance of these high tech equipment," he said.

Meanwhile, the region can expect four to six tropical cyclones in the 2017-2018 cyclone season, according to the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Meteorological Services, Meleti Bainimarama.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.