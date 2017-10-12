13 cases of typhoid confirmed on Moturiki

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed 13 typhoid cases on Moturiki Island in the Lomaiviti group.

A Department of Information statement yesterday said the health team on the island had taken prompt action to assist the communities in terms of strengthening the clinical management.

"The Public Health Team based at the Levuka Hospital is working with the communities on Moturiki Island to create awareness and facilitate counselling on the precautionary measures which include safe water, sanitation and hygiene," the statement said.

The statement said all positive cases had been informed of their status and had received counselling as well as advice on the required preventative measures.

The ministry has also handed out hand washing and safe water storage kits.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.