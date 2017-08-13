Labasa hosts combined medical conference

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:41PM A COMBINED medical conference themed 'Managing pain with emphasis on musculo skeletal pain' will begin in Labasa tomorrow.

Various medical specialists will present at the conference.

Some of the topics that will be covered include anatomy and physiology of pain, managing spinal pain and red flags, managing eye and facial pain and headaches, abdominal pain and pelvic pain, and others.

Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar will officially open the conference.

The conference is organised by the Sathya Service Organisation of Fiji and the Fiji and Sai Medical Unit of Australia, in conjunction with the Fiji College of General Practitioners and the Ministry of Health in the north.