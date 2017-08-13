Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Sunday 13 August

2017 Hibiscus Festival: Wastewater management in place

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, August 13, 2017

Update: 4:41PM ALIGNING with the theme for this year's Vodafone Hibiscus Festival 'Climate Change: Telling our own Narrative', a new Wastewater Management Project has been initiated for the nine-day festival.

This was revealed by Vodafone Hibiscus Events Group chairman Hirdesh Prasad who said the project was targeted to treat all food outlet wastewater before being discharged into the environment.

The project was designed by the Water Authority of Fiji and manufactured and installed by Carpenters Fiji Limited. 








