SPTO farewells EU ambassador

+ Enlarge this image SPTO chief executive Chris Cocker presents the Tongan tapa to outgoing EU ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:36PM OUTGOING European Union ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs was farewelled by the management and staff of South Pacific Tourism Organisation earlier in the week.

SPTO chief executive Chris Cocker presented Mr Jacobs with a gift as a token of the organisation's appreciation for the EU's ongoing support.

Mr Cocker reflected on the history of the partnership between SPTO and the EU dating back to the early 1980s when the founding member countries had come together to set up the then Tourism Council of the South Pacific, for the purpose of marketing the Pacific region and to encourage tourism.

"The countries came together to also find access to funding as a regional organisation and the EU was the first donor to support and fund its regional program under Lome 1 and 2 conventions," Mr Cocker said.

Mr Jacobs was gifted with a Tongan tapa representing respect, appreciation as well as reconciliation and was symbolic of the long standing relationship between the EU and SPTO.

Mr Jacobs leaves Fiji in September after completing a four and half year term serving the Pacific region.