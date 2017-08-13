Strong wind warning in force

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:46PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre has forecast a high pressure system to the South of Fiji, directing a strong Southeast wind flow over the country.

Forecast to midnight tomorrow for Fiji waters, Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas, and moderate southerly swells.

The weather office has also forecast cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands to midnight tomorrow.

Fine weather elsewhere and cool nights will continue.